Coming out of college, many fans had a fixation on the likes of Bol Bol. He is the son of former NBA star Manute Bol, and at 7'2," fans are always eager to see what he can do on the court. He has become a bit of a sensation, and while his stats are nothing to write home about, the fans want to see him win, by any means necessary.

After being picked up by the Denver Nuggets a couple of years ago, it has become clear that head coach Mike Malone doesn't like playing him. Whenever Bol does get minutes, he only gets a few, and they are always in garbage time. Regardless, Bol will always receive a standing ovation when he comes in the game.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Last night, the Nuggets were getting blown out by the Blazers, and at the end of the game, Bol got just one minute of playing time. This struck a nerve with fans as the Nuggets had suffered injuries to Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier. They felt as though this was a good opportunity for Bol to finally get some time on the court, however, it never really came to fruition. In the end, fans were so pressed about it that Bol became a trending topic on Twitter.

As you can see in the tweets below, many fans believe the Nuggets should just trade Bol and let him shine somewhere else. Even with a depleted roster, the 22-year-old still can't get a fair shake, which is probably an indication that Denver simply isn't for him.

