Bol Bol had an interesting path to the NBA. The son of Manute Bol is, as you would expect, extraordinarily tall which made him a natural at basketball. However, during his time in college, Bol Bol faced injuries that ultimately hurt his draft stock. Some NBA scouts felt as though Bol just simply wouldn't be able to play at the highest level and as a result, he fell to the second round of the draft where he was taken by the Denver Nuggets.

During the first half of the season, Bol Bol spent his time in the G League although the team invited him to partake in the Orlando bubble where he proved to be a sensation in the scrimmages. Today, the Nuggets made their official bubble debut and they gave Bol Bol some playing time. In the clip below, you can see the player score on his first-ever shot.

Bol Bol's status in the NBA is significant when you consider just how much of an underdog he is. In many ways, his journey to the NBA is a lot like Tacko Fall's who has received similar criticism while also receiving an outpouring of fan support.

Hopefully, we get to see more of Bol as the NBA bubble experiment progresses.