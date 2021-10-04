It's always an exciting turn when producers step up to curate and release their own studio albums, as we recently saw with Metro Boomin's Not All Heroes Wear Capes back in 2018.

And while it hasn't always been the most frequent practice, it would appear that the esteemed Boi-1da is officially moving forward with the creation of his own project, as per an intriguing Twitter update.

Rachel Luna/WireImage/Getty Images

A few days ago, Boi-1da came through to break the news, keeping relatively quiet about details, musical direction, or potential guests. "Ok, I’m going to start working on my own project now," he wrote, sparking speculation on who the producer might have on speed dial. The options are certainly vast -- after all, 1da has linked with many superstar voices like Drake, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, and many more.

Upon issuing the tweet, HipHopNMore reached out to Boi-1da in the hopes that he'd elaborate on what's to come. He responded by stating “I’m planning on working on a series of creative and collaborative projects with all types of artists."

From the sound of it, he's either looking to take a similar approach to Hit-Boy on King's Disease 1 & 2, or one closer to the aforementioned Metro and his compilatory Not All Heroes. Either way, a concentrated batch of Boi-1da beats is nothing to sneeze at, and we're happy either way. Check out Boi-1da's tweet below, and sound off if you'd welcome a project from the diamond-certified producer.