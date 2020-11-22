Free-agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

"The Hawks' signed offer sheet for Bogdan Bogdanovic is four years, $72 million (as @ChrisKirschner reported earlier)," Amick tweeted Sunday. "There's a player option in the fourth year. Again, Kings have 48 hours to decide."

The third-year guard has been a highly sought after free agent this offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks had reportedly agreed to a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Bogdanovic from Sacramento; however, Bogdanovic and the Bucks could not come to an agreement on the terms of his contract. The Kings will be allowed to match the Hawks offer if submitted within the next 48 hours.

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last season. The 28-year-old was drafted 27th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, but played overseas until 2017.

The Hawks have had a busy offseason, signing Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, and Kris Dunn in an attempt to build a championship-caliber roster.

"More details on the Bogdan Bogdanovic deal with Atlanta (with Kings having 48 hours to match), per source to @TheAthletic: Trade kicker of 15%, aforementioned player option in Year No. 4. If Kings match, Bogdan would have, in essence, a no-trade clause for one year," continued Amick.

