Police in Baltimore announced on Sunday that a dead body was found inside a portable toilet in a parking lot at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens. The team last played at the stadium on Thursday night, when they picked up a 42-21 victory against the New York Jets.

According to reports, the unnamed 26-year old man was found at Lot G-3 outside M&T Bank Stadium at around 2pm on Sunday. The body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but the results have not yet been announced.

This is the second time this year that a dead body has been found nearby a porta-potty at M&T Bank Stadium. The Baltimore Fire Department found the remains of a man next to three burning portable toilets back in February, according to USA Today.