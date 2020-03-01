Earlier this week, a video went viral after some body cam footage was released showing police in Florida arresting a six-year-old girl at school who was crying for help. The incident happened back in September of last year when police officer Dennis Turner was called to a charter school in Orlando, after a kid had allegedly "battered three staff members by kicking and punching them”.

An attorney representing the child's family shared the disheartening clip this week, which shows the child being restrained by zip ties and crying out for help as she was being arrested. "Please let me go," the child is heard pleading with the officers. At one point, Orlando Police Department officer Dennis Turner is heard saying that handcuffs would have been used if the child were bigger.

The video shows that after the child was put in the back of the police car, Turner went back inside the school, where at least one employee is seen wiping away tears. "Are the restraints, are they necessary?" another visibly upset school employee asks.

"On behalf of myself and the entire Orlando Police Department, I apologize to the children involved and their families," Orlando police chief Orlando Rolon said back in September. "As a grandfather of three children less than 11 years old, I can only imagine how traumatic this was for everyone involved."

The arresting officer, who was reportedly involved in another arrest of a student, was eventually fired for his despicable actions.