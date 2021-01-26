Bodega Bamz Unleashes "The King"

It's a new year and Bodega Bamz is wasting no time getting busy. The Spanish Harlem rapper returned to declare his dominance with his latest single, "The King" earlier today, serving as the first offering from his forthcoming album, EL CAMINO. JohnBoy Beats flips a familiar sample from Wyclef Jean and Claudette Ortiz's "Dance Like This" which was more famously used for Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie." Bodega Bamz comes straight for the neck of the rap game from his first bar, rapping, "Who really the best rapper since Pun ain't here?" Effortlessly weaving through the flamboyant sample with razor-sharp flows, Bodega Bamz delivers an authentic dose of East Coast rap for fans to anticipate his new project.

Check out the latest offering from Bodega Bamz below.

Quotable Lyrics

Call me Plymouth with the Rock, how we land in here

The fam in here, you see I bring my tans in here

Elite, I'm not even at my peak

I can make a mountain move

My favorite size of a mustard seed