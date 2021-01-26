mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bodega Bamz Unleashes "The King"

Aron A.
January 26, 2021 15:17
The King
Bodega BAMZ

Bodega Bamz kicks off 2021 with the release of "The King."


It's a new year and Bodega Bamz is wasting no time getting busy. The Spanish Harlem rapper returned to declare his dominance with his latest single, "The King" earlier today, serving as the first offering from his forthcoming album, EL CAMINO. JohnBoy Beats flips a familiar sample from Wyclef Jean and Claudette Ortiz's "Dance Like This" which was more famously used for Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie." Bodega Bamz comes straight for the neck of the rap game from his first bar, rapping, "Who really the best rapper since Pun ain't here?" Effortlessly weaving through the flamboyant sample with razor-sharp flows, Bodega Bamz delivers an authentic dose of East Coast rap for fans to anticipate his new project.

Check out the latest offering from Bodega Bamz below.

Quotable Lyrics
Call me Plymouth with the Rock, how we land in here
The fam in here, you see I bring my tans in here
Elite, I'm not even at my peak
I can make a mountain move
My favorite size of a mustard seed

Bodega BAMZ
