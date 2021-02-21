Bodega Bamz Rides Out On New Project "El Camino"

Buzzing throughout the underground for nearly a decade, Bodega Bamz continues to deliver quality on each project. Though it felt like he was absent for a minute, he slid through with Yamz Heard This in summer 2020 and it appears that he has no intention of slowing down at any point in the near future. Following a new of singles, he emerged this week with the release of his latest body of work, El Camino. Bodega Bamz's latest body of work stretches over the course of 12 tracks with appearances from Jhoni The Voice, Celphi, and Frank Plaza, who appears twice on the tracklist on "Hustle" and "Spanish Harlem."

Check out the latest project from Spanish Harlem's own Bodega Bamz below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.