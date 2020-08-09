Bodega Bamz Is "Waiting For Tonight"

Bodega Bamz is readying his new project, entitled Yams Heard This. The project is an ode to the late A$AP found, A$AP Yams. Bamz recently dropped a single off the upcoming protect, called "Waiting For Tonight." This single is an evolving one. It starts off on a pure hip-hop vibe before the beat switches after the first verse. The second half of the record samples J-Lo's famous song of the same name and Bamz gets his groove on.

“Originally, I had the idea to drop a project called WWYD (What Would Yams Do),” Bamz explained. “There was a time when I was lost. My homie Yams, who I would run all of my music by, was my sounding board, who always knew what was hot and who knew when I had a track ready for the streets, was no longer there. So the reason why I named this album Yams Heard This, is because if he was still alive today, I know he would have loved the vibe and energy of this album and would have given me his stamp of approval. These are the type of songs he would have wanted to executive produce.”

Quotable Lyrics

Waiting for tonight

So she could be in my arms

In the middle of the storm

She has a way to make me calm

Whatever happens, I hope it wasn't for nothing

If I gotta call you crazy, don't ever say that I'm buggin

