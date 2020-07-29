mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bodega Bamz Announces New Album With "Who U With"

Aron A.
July 29, 2020 14:39
Who U With
Bodega BAMZ

Bodega Bamz readies the release of "Yams Heard This" with "Who U With."


A$AP Yams was the visionary behind A$AP Mob but with his experience in the industry, he helped lead a new wave of underground artists into the game. Bodega Bamz, for example, has been a fixture in the NYC underground scene for the better part of the past decade. As fans have awaited a new project, he formally announced Yams Heard This with the first single offof the project, "Who U With."

"Originally, I had the idea to drop a project called WWYD (What Would Yams Do).  There was a time when I was lost," Bamz said in a statement about his new album. "My homie Yams, who I would run all of my music by, was my sounding board, who always knew what was hot and who knew when I had a track ready for the streets, was no longer there” Bamz recalled.  “So the reason why I named this album Yams Heard This, is because if he was still alive today, I know he would have loved the vibe and energy of this album and would have given me his stamp of approval.  These are the type of songs je would have wanted to executive produce.”

Yams Heard This drops on August 21st.

Quotable Lyrics
They been viewin' me before my YouTube
All these n***as sound a like so who's who?
Substitute the yellow rice for couscous
Brujeria, Santeria, this that voodoo

Bodega BAMZ
