Bobby Wagner is one of the best linebackers in the entire NFL, however, he was unceremoniously cut by the Seattle Seahawks recently. Despite being one of the best at his position, the Seahawks didn't even give Wagner a warning, and as you can imagine, he was pretty upset about the whole thing. After all, how can you not be when you've given so much blood, sweat, and tears to a single organization.

Well, Wagner has been a free agent for the last month or so and he has been looking for a new franchise to call home. Today, Wagner found his new home, and as you are about to see, he is getting some revenge on the Seahawks by signing with a very well-known divisional rival.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter, Wagner has signed a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams that is worth $50 million, however, with incentives, could be worth up to $65 million. He now gets to play the Seahawks twice per year, and he will also be on a stacked Rams team that is just coming off of a Super Bowl victory. Needless to say, Wagner stays winning.

The Seahawks' decision is definitely coming back to bite them, however, they seem to be preoccupied with rebuilding the roster. With that being said, Wagner definitely got the best outcome imaginable.