Bobby V Shares "Everybody" Track

Southern crooner Bobby V returns to add onto his decorated catalog, gifting fans with his newest "Everybody" single.

Last year marked the arrival of his Elektrik full-length output, and he appropriately comes through with a new single that hopefully signals a strong follow-up.

Earlier this year, Bobby treated fans on B2K's Millenium Tour and now he drops by with a new offering to hold listeners over. Anchored down by a guitar-laced backdrop, the minimal cut goes back to basics and Bobby V effectively investigates whether his love interest is simply stringing him along.

Get into the new cut down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I know you're young and living

I don't want to be selfish

I just want you to myself

i really can't help it