Bobby V Impatiently Waits For His Lady To Text Back On "Reply"

For those who say R&B is on the decline, Bobby V returns with an offering that says otherwise. The singer launched his career in the 1990s as apart of the group Mista, and soon, he became a solo act with three No. 1 albums under his belt. As a veteran in the industry, Bobby V is making it known that he's not slowing down anytime soon, and recently, he shared his smooth slow jam, Reply.

In March, Bobby V slated to release his forthcoming album The Appetizer, and to whet his fans' appetites, he shared his latest single, "Reply." On the track, the singer wants to link up with a lady friend but she has yet to hit him back. "I’m just so thankful and appreciative of all my family, friends, and fans. They motivate me daily and are the reason why I keep going," says Bobby in a statement. "They are the real MVPs. I am excited for this new album and new chapter going into 2021."

Stream "Reply" and let us know what you think

Quotable Lyrics

Please tell me you could read my mind

Before I get to textin' you

And usually, I'm not hat type

But I really wanna come through

Girl, I got some things in mind

That I wanna do

And I can't even relax

Until You hit me back, babe, yeah

