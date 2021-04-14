It's only been a few months since Bobby Shmurda came home from the feds. He's spent the past few months making up for the lost time and basking in the glory that he missed out on during the height of his career. Everything has been relatively copacetic until last night when a young lady shared a video that revealed they were dating.

As his name became the top trend on Twitter, the rapper denied that they were dating. In fact, he said that she was actually a "homeboy's joint," and proceeded to claim that he never had sexual relations with the woman. "I do not know that girl, bro... On gang, bro. I did not f*ck it, bro. It was not me," he said in a video that circulated social media.

Despite Bobby denying the rumors, the young lady responded to the clip, doubling down on their relationship status. "Doesn't know me?! I picked him up from prison. Lefty needa get out your ear," she wrote in the comments of a post on The Shade Room. Later on, a photo of Bobby Shmurda after he was released surfaced with the young woman next to him.

In related news, the rapper recently previewed new music which could serve as his first single since his release. Check that out here.

Peep the post below.