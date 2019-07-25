Bobby Shmurda's "Hot N***a" Celebrates Its 5-Year Anniversary

Five years ago, we were introduced to one of the most prominent memes of all time. Five years ago, we witnessed the growth of somebody that would make a lasting impact on the state of New York rap. Five years ago, Bobby Shmurda released his hit single "Hot N***a" for the world to enjoy. The GS9 rapper is still behind bars and while he expects to come home next year, he will be celebrating an important anniversary in his career from the clink. Today marks five years since the track was released on July 25, 2014 and we've decided to highlight it as one of our throwbacks of the day.

Bobby Shmurda and his song "Hot N***a" created a cultural phenomenon and since its release, the video has gathered over 565 million views on YouTube. For somebody that was relatively unknown before the track dropped, he can consider it his big break. Still, the authorities meddled in his case and ensured that he, and the rest of his GS9 affiliates, would be punished for their gang ties. Shmurda still stands tall as a force to be reckoned with in New York and when he's released from prison, expect the 24-year-old to make a big splash in the industry.

Revisit the video below and let us know your thoughts on Bobby Shmurda.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Quotable Lyrics:

And tell my n***as, Shmurda teaming, ho

Mitch caught a body about a week ago, week ago

Fuck with us and then we tweaking, ho, tweaking, ho

Run up on that n***a, get to squeezing, ho, squeezing, ho

Everybody catching bullet holes, bullet holes

N***as got me on my bully, yo, bully, yo

I'ma run up, put that gun on him

I'ma run up, go dumb on him