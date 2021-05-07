Bobby Shmurda has been taking some downtime to situate himself back into society following his conditional release from prison before dropping new music. The New-York based emcee has spent some time in the studio with some of the rap game's biggest names, documenting his endeavors on social media for fans to see.

Earlier in the week, the internet observed as Bobby Shurmda shared a video of himself in a tattoo parlor, revealing to fans he was getting some new tattoos. Debuting the start of a long process for the new ink, which is a portrait of Harriet Tubman, the fresh ink has a deeper meaning for Bobby Shmurda than just a tribute to the historical leader.



Shmurda's tattoo artist Daz Leone exclusively revealed to TMZ that he met up with the hitmaker at his studio in the early morning hours of Wednesday (May 5) where he was in session with his mixing engineer working on new music. Leone tells the publication that he wanted to get Harriet Tubman tatted because she's one of his idols, as are his single mother and grandmother who mutually raised him.

The body art is meant to tribute "strong Black women." Specifically for Tubman, Leone says Bobby explained her story has always resonated with him as he first learned about her in school, and even more in recent years.

Leone reports the platinum rapper is planning on getting more tatts acknowledging Black history after this one. Leone and Shmurda have also known each other since they were kids, being one of the first people he's ever tattooed.

