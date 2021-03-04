Following a six-year prison bid, Bobby Shmurda has wasted little time in bouncing back to reclaim the momentum he may have lost. And with many predicting that he'll pick up exactly where he left off, the anticipation for Bobby's inevitable comeback release is at an all-time high. Clearly understanding of that fact, it's no surprise to see Shmurda once again embracing the grind of a purposeful musician.

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

With footage recently surfacing of him, Zaytoven, and Mike WiLL Made-It cooking up in the studio, it seems likely that Shmurda is already working on a project of unknown length. And as evidenced by a recent Instagram story from Shmurda's page, he's not about to let a curfew impede his workflow. In fact, Shmurda confirmed that the show must go on, sharing a picture of himself putting in work at an endearingly makeshift home studio setup.

"On curfew, still trapping," he declares, a promising indication that he remains dedicated to staying focused on bouncing back in the rap game. Given his unrelenting pace, not to mention a setup that allows flexibility to record as he so chooses, perhaps we'll be looking at the first post-prison Bobby Shmurda mixtape sooner than later. And given how many artists will be looking to ride that wave, expect no shortage of high-profile guests when the time does come. Are you excited to hear Shmurda's comeback manifest?