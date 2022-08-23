When Bodboy arrived, it marked Bobby Shmurda's first project since 2014. After being released from prison in February 2021, Bobby Shmurda went straight to work as he enjoyed his newfound freedom and immersed himself in music. Fans of the "Hot N*gga" star have been pestering him with questions about his forthcoming debut studio album, but before its arrival, Shmurda delivered his EP, Bodboy.

Shmurda caught up with Ebro Darden in-studio on Apple Music 1 to discuss the record, and while there, he also spoke about his friendship with Rowdy Rebel. According to the rapper, he and Rowdy have enough tracks in the stash to possibly release a joint album.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

"We got a bunch of collabs that got to get cleared," said Shmurda. "Hell yeah, tapes. Hell yeah, we still make music to this day. Last time we made a song together, like, I think last month, like two, three weeks ago. We still make songs. We got like over eight, nine songs, we could get a mixtape out right now."

When Rowdy released his Rebel vs. Rowdy record, Bobby claimed that they had a song together that was supposed to be the project's lead single. However, it seems that there was also another artist on the track that wasn't cleared.

"Something we had was supposed to get cleared with somebody, it didn't get cleared, the whole situation. I ain't going to name the artist, because we ain't got time for that sh*t. One of these artists, we'll talk about it, and the song didn't get cleared because of the artist, and a whole bunch of bullsh*t. He had a whole bunch of other sh*t going on, I think the motherf*cker ... I don't want to say the motherf*cker's business on TV. Me, Rowdy and the guy had a crazy f*cking, like a 'Shmoney.' It was like a 'Shmoney.' But the sh*t, that was going to be his to-go song, that was going to be his song to lead. On Rowdy's sh*t. And we still got it in the stash, but the guy got to get clearances. That's why I don't like doing songs with people. Too much clearances, and then their labels be doing too much extra sh*t, I don't got time for all that sh*t.

Shmurda also spoke about making changes in his music videos, including refusing to feature weapons.

"Where I'm from, we don't do that," he said. "We don't do no guns in no videos, you might not be able to come back to the hood you put a gun in a video, you know what I'm saying? That's dangerous, like people will f*ck around and shoot your ass for putting guns in the video and making cops come around here. You making the neighborhood hot. Because where I'm from, n*ggas would clap your ass back in the days for that, when I was growing up."

Check it out below.