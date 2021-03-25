Bobby Shmurda knows what it's like to put his career and life on hold for years because of the justice system. The New York-based rapper was released from prison after a six-year stint behind bars and he has been enjoying his first few months as a free man. The world is still waiting for the GS9 representative to release new music, which he will surely announce when the time is right, but he's making sure to use his platform to give hope to rappers who have found their way into similar situations as him.

On Thursday morning, Bobby Shmurda updated his Instagram Stories with a couple of pictures of Youngboy Never Broke Again and Casanova, wishing them both a speedy and safe return home from their respective situations. "Free the mon dem," wrote Bobby over a picture of YB.



It was recently revealed that Youngboy Never Broke Again was arrested and indicted on two charges of possession of a firearm by a felon. He managed to dodge a racketeering charge but he's still in danger of spending a long time in prison. The 21-year-old rapper is currently facing a maximum sentence of ten years.

Brooklyn's own Casanova is facing even longer in the clink, seemingly being identified as one of the higher-up members of the Gorilla Stone Nation gang.



Hopefully, NBA Youngboy and Casanova both get breaks from their respective judges so they can continue their prolific careers in music. We'll continue to keep you posted on any updates in their cases.