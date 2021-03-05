Say what you will about the absolutely jam-packed performance schedule during Atlanta's NBA All-Star weekend, but you can't truly expect a rapper to not secure the bag when presented with an opportunity. After all, it's in their very nature. And seeing as Bobby Shmurda is only recently getting back into the swing of things, having had his momentum halted by a six-year prison bid, it's not surprising to see him looking to pick up where he left off.

As such, he's already lined up a pair of NBA All-Star Weekend performances on Friday the 5th and Saturday the 6th, with 50 Cent and Meek Mill respectively. According to a new report from TMZ, the payout is looking quite solid for Shmurda, with sources claiming that he'll be netting one-hundred-and-twenty-five thousand from his Friday night Compound performance alone. While the publication doesn't spill the beans on his Saturday night performance at The Dome, they do indicate that a few smaller-scale events will drive his earnings up to an approximated three-hundred thousand.

Paras Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In addition to this weekend's festivities, Bobby Shmurda appears hard at work at crafting his next musical project, having already connected with Zaytoven and Mike WiLL Made-It in the studio. Fans are especially curious to hear how he sounds after all this time, as he strategically opted to refrain from the traditional "First Day Out" freestyle. Look for more news on Bobby Shmurda's future plans as it surfaces, and keep your eye out for video footage from his first performance in years, which kicks off tonight.