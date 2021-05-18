The internet can be a pretty ruthless place. For the last six years, hip-hop fans have been rallying for the release of New York rapper Bobby Shmurda, who was incarcerated for conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession charges. This year, the GS9 representative was finally released, marking a celebratory moment for the 26-year-old rapper, his family, friends, and fans. However, almost immediately after getting home, Bobby learned that not everyone was on his side, getting clowned over his rumored girlfriend.

While he fought back against the attempted humiliation at the time, people have grown impatient with Bobby, who has yet to release new music since getting out. The young man has been living his life and having lots of fun, as evidenced by the content he's been posting on social media. However, some fans have simply gotten tired of waiting, responding to one of his recent videos where he shows off his new dance moves and roasting him.

"We waited 7 years for this," asked one fan in the comments. That sentiment was echoed by hundreds of others who uttered the same joke on differing platforms. "Bobby doin everything but dropping da album," said another commenter.

When the video was posted to Akademiks' page on Instagram, fans were a little less tame, with some even taking virtual jabs at Bobby. "He learned that dance in jail," laughed one person. "I know son not twerking," added another.

We'll keep you updated on Bobby Shmurda's upcoming new music releases. Until then, what do you think of his dance? Read through some of the comments below.



