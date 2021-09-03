Bobby Shmurda Returns With "No Time For Sleep (Freestyle)"

After teasing his official return for months, we finally have new music from Bobby Shmurda. As fans continue to await the release of Certified Lover Boy, Shmurda takes over New Music Friday with his first musical offering since being released from prison. Fans expected Shmurda to deliver something new soon as he's been spotted taking to festival stages while performing his megahit "Hot N*gga," but on Friday (September 3), we've received "No Time For Sleep (Freestyle)."

Along with the track arrives a music video that shows Shmurda at war with beautiful, heavily-armed women by his side. He spits grimy bars that pack a punch and it is clear that he is spending his time wisely as he continues to develop his artistry. With Roc Nation by his side, he can only be destined for greatness.

Stream "No Time For Sleep (Freestyle)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Waste so much money on mind ain't got no time for me

Shawty call me all the time, and say she tired of me

I know that I pop a lot and smoke a lot of weed

And I don't pay her any mind when I be countin' rich

Baby, I'm busy on the road time to breathe

They had me locked up in the pens, doin' twenty-three