Bobby Shmurda Returns Alongside Daddy Yankee On J Balvin & Eladio Carrion On "TATA (Remix)"

Aron A.
July 28, 2021 18:59
TATA (Remix)
Eladio Carrion & J Balvin Feat. Bobby Shmurda & Daddy Yankee

Bobby Shmurda is back in action alongside Eladio Carrion, J Balvin, and Daddy Yankee.


Bobby Shmurda has been out for months but fans have been eagerly awaiting his post-prison release. In the months back home, he's made plenty of public appearances stirring up excitement for new music. Over the weekend, he made his inaugural performance at Rolling Loud where he served as a special guest and breezed through plenty of classics that continue to rattle speakers.

Today, he officially returned with his appearance on Eladio Carrion and J Balvin's "TATA" alongside Daddy Yankee. Teaming up with the biggest artist in Reggaeton and Latin Trap, Shmurda tackles the elegant piano-laced drill production with a triplet flow and menacing ab-libs.

This makes Bobby's first appearance on wax since his release from prison. His feature on "TATA" is bound to drum up the anticipation for his official album.

Quotable Lyrics
Just came home off a lock-up 
"Grr" anything when I pop up
Blowin' that nina, throw that thing up
Roll everything I see up

Eladio Carrion
Eladio Carrion J Balvin Bobby Shmurda Daddy Yankee
