Bobby Shmurda is no stranger to rumors or social media gossip. After serving seven years behind bars, the "Hot Boy" rapper was set free and reintroduced to the world of Internet slander. Fortunately, Bobby seems to have tough skin and an easy going sense of humor -- but that doesn't mean the 28-year star doesn't get frustrated with fake news.

On Friday, Bobby shared a funny video of himself in bed with two unidentified people who were covering their faces from the camera. Viewers flooded the comment section with claims that the rapper was in bed with a man. "All that sassy dancing around finally came out the closet," one follower wrote. Although Bobby didn't address the claims directly, he immediately hopped on social media with a message for folks who want to "work any narrative they want." After posting an image to Instagram page that said, When the hate don't work, they start telling lies," Bobby went on to write "Im really that scary. ay they trying to f** up my tour, cuz I'm not with them anymore and I'm taking they artist on tour."

His rant didn't end there. The "Bobby B***h" rapper added, "Like they try sabotage my EP lower my sound all kinda crazy nerd shit they don't want it played nowhere They pay for they artist to get played. #slaveship." Bobby seemingly believes his label paid social media bots to ignite the narrative that he was in bed with a man. As he gears up to go on tour, the Brooklyn native says he's solely focused on making money and living his life to the fullest. "I just made 200K last week, I'm tryna buy some sh*t. I can't boom the internet so have fun."

See what else Bobby had to say in the messages below.