Bobby Shmurda's return home has been long-awaited by fans for years since being arrested on gang-related charges back in 2014 and ordered to serve seven years behind bars. Over the years, he was rumored to be making a return home "soon" numerous times. While nothing came to fruition, he remained in the hearts and speakers of many loyal fans. Shmurda was granted a conditional release and officially released from prison Tuesday morning, with his mother sharing the first video of the rapper out.

In addition to celebrating being a free man, the "Hot N*gga" artist can also celebrate officially going 5x platinum with the smash hit following his release. Billboard chart aggregate data source Chart Data confirmed that the 2014 hit is now RIAA certified for having sold more than 5 million copies since its release.

This is a massive feat for Bobby considering he was arrested not long after the release of the single. Unsurprisingly, fans of the rapper have likely been revisiting his short discography in the wake of his release as they eagerly await for him to hit the studio again.

"There are no words to explain the JOY in my [heart]," said the rapper's mother in the Instagram caption of a Facetime video with the freed emcee. "God knows the way I Love my boys and I Thank him for bringing them both back to me in one piece the same way they left. I am so overwhelmed and in 6 years 2 months and 5 days and 5.5hrs I finally feel like myself again. God is so good and we are truly BLESSED!!!!"



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Power 105.1

We'll keep you posted on all things Bobby Shmurda post-prison-related.