New York rapper Bobby Shmurda wants all of his male followers to know his preferred way to please a woman in the bedroom, uploading a new video to Instagram and showing his fans how to "hit all angles" when you're enjoying some alone time with a special lady.

Bobby Shmurda has been known to be somewhat of a ladies' man, being released from prison and immediately joining three women in the car that picked him up. The rapper has been showing off his dance moves all summer, which some have deemed to be pretty questionable, but Bobby says his whining hips get him a lot of action, and his moves keep all of his romantic partners satisfied.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I’m not trying to be an asshole about it, but I’m saying, you n***as need some WD-40 or some shit bro, you motherfuckers are too stiff," said Bobby in a new video, showing only his shirtless torso, Calvin Klein briefs, and grey sweatpants. "The girls are complaining, bro, you gotta whine out if she old. You gotta hit all angles. She ain't ever going back home, trust me."

He proceeded to give out some lessons for the young fellas, instructing his followers on his preferred way to provide sexual pleasure.

"Come let me whine inna ya hole put stop sign inna yah hole," joked Rowdy Rebel in the comments, quoting a Konshens song.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As people have shown with the videos of Bobby dancing on social media, fans aren't sure if they're still rocking with the rapper following his prison release. He has yet to drop a new project, and the delay has frustrated his supporters. Those same people are pretty confused by this video of Bobby giving out sex tips.

What do you think of this?