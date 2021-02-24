Bobby Shmurda is finally a free man, spending six years in prison and being released on Tuesday morning. His first day out was packed with a lot, getting picked up by Quavo in a private jet and seemingly spending a few hours together before reuniting with his family. Quavo and Bobby were seemingly followed by a camera crew, so we'll surely be seeing all of the fun experiences they shared together.

As the world found out about Bobby's freedom, people were quick to show their support for the rapper on social media, prompting a massive boost in his follower count on all platforms. Perhaps that growth was most apparent on Instagram, where he gained nearly 3 million followers in less than a day.

As reported by DJ Akademiks, Bobby Shmurda's @realbobbyshmurdags9 account on IG started Tuesday with 900,000 followers. Right now, the page stands at 3.6 million followers and it continues to grow.

The first post that Bobby made upon his return was a picture of him and his godchildren at a gathering that was planned to celebrate his homecoming. "My God Babiesssssss," he wrote, rocking a Dior sweatshirt with a 3M design.

As Bobby Shmurda continues posting updates from his return home, he's sure to gain even more followers in the coming days. Welcome back!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotNewHipHop® (@hotnewhiphop)