Since being released from prison, Bobby Shmurda is staying focused. The rapper recently served nearly seven years behind bars and now, the GS9 artist is looking to rebuild without being burdened by controversy. Although he was just making a name for himself when he was arrested, Shmurda shared advice to younger artists who are edging their way into the industry.

The "Hot N*gga" hitmaker sat down with Maino on his Kitchen Talk podcast for an extensive interview about his career and incarceration. Shmurda has done a few interviews since being released, but this is arguably the first where he divulges his experiences in depth.



Bennett Raglin/BET / Contributor / Getty Images

"I wanted to really be serious sometimes and let kids know the opportunities they got," said Shmurda. "Sh*t where we're coming from 'cause now, all these young rappers are dying. All the sh*t out here right now. N*ggas thinking that sh*t cool, bruh. That sh*t like, who becomes—you come from the street my n*gga."

"If you really come from the street...can I be for real on this?" asked Shmurda before continuing his thoughts. Maino told him of course he could. Shmurda said that if you really come from the streets and become a rapper, and your main concern is beefing with other artists, you're just following others to make a name.

"I don't want to call these names, but you know how these n*ggas is," the rapper added. "The act like all this crazy sh*t but once they get locked up or once anything happen they—that's why I tell them, when you get to this Rap life, you better appreciate that sh*t. Especially where we come from."

Watch Bobby Shmurda share his insight in the clip from his interview below.