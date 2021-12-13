Bobby Shmurda recently discussed how he chased his dreams by releasing his breakout track, "Hot N***a," back in 2014. In a tweet uploaded on Saturday, Shmurda encouraged his fans to chase their dreams and reflected on betting on himself by paying for studio time before he became a household name.

"Too many people got a DREAM that they never chased, then go through life and be angry they never tried let me remind y’all," he began the post. "Hot N***a took 20$ for 1 hour of studio time in the hood to create and that 1 hour of FOCUS changed my life and everyone around me FORVER #shmurda."



Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

"Hot N***a" peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and its music video kicked off the viral "Shmoney dance," launching Shmurda into mainstream success.

Later that year, however, Shmurda and several other members of GS9 were arrested. Shmurda ended up serving over six years in prison before being released from Clinton Correctional Facility in February 2021.

He began releasing music again in September with "No Time For Sleep (Freestyle)," and recently revealed that an upcoming album is nearing completion.

Check out Shmurda's newest post on Twitter below.