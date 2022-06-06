Bobby Shmurda loves to cause mischief, there's no doubt about it, and that's exactly what the 27-year-old did during a recent trip to Beverly Hills, California.

As HipHopDX reports, the "Hot N*gga" hitmaker was in the big city this past weekend and decided to have fun with fans that he ran into while in an elevator with his team. In a clip that was shared on his Instagram page, a group of young women can be seen entering before asking the rapper, "It's my birthday, do I get a show? A free show?"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In response, Shmurda told the girls that he and his friends were male strippers. "A free show?" he shot back. "We're private dancers, this is Big Jeff," he quipped, pointing to one of the men in his entourage.

The women asked Bobby and co. if they were performing at an event, and he playfully teased that they would be headed to a bachelorette party, inviting them to tag along. While they said no, they did show interest in coming back to his room.

That wasn't the only stripper shenanigans that Shmurda got into – in another video upload, he can be seen sitting outside, grabbing lunch with his friends when a woman approached to shower them in compliments.

"Hey, I just want to ask you guys – you're all gorgeous, who are you?" she pondered. "You're famous, right? Who are you?" The Miami native told her, "We're private dancers," which prompted her to tell them that they had "made her day," once again remarking on their beauty.

Just last month, Bobby Shmurda was swarmed by fans who were clearly ecstatic to see him in the middle of the road – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

