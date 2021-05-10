Bobby Shmurda compared receiving a new chain from Avianne & Co. in New York City to giving birth to a newborn child, this weekend.

“For all the ladies, I know how y’all feel when y’all be crying when y’all having babies and shit,” Shmurda said in a video published on Saturday. “That’s 70 on that bitch, stop playin’ n***a!”

Avianne & Co. says that the chain is an early birthday gift for the New York rapper. Shurmda was born on August 4, 1994.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

A number of other rappers have gotten chains from Avianne & Co. including Blueface, Lil Baby and more.

In celebration of his release from prison, earlier this year, Shmurda's close friend, Rowdy Rebel, hooked him up with a crazy glow-in-the-dark necklace from Eric the Jeweler. The piece features all VVS emeralds.

Shmurda also got a new tattoo, this week, as a tribute to "strong Black women." The tattoo depicts Harriet Tubman, but artist Daz Leone says it is also inspired by his single mother and grandmother who raised him together.

The Shmurda She Wrote rapper was released from Clinton Correctional Facility on February 23, 2021. He spent over six years in prison for conspiracy to murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment.

