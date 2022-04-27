Bobby Shmurda is hard at work promoting his upcoming New Music Friday arrival, They Don't Know, which is set to drop on streamers this weekend. Ahead of that, though, the Miami-born recording artist sat down with DJ Akademiks to talk all things hip hop, including some of Bobby's dream collaborations.

As HipHopDX reports, at one point during the Off the Record episode, Ak pressed Shmurda to tell him who he would choose for a feature between the legendary JAY-Z and the late, great Pop Smoke.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Of course, both artists hail from Brooklyn, New York, and while Hov actually got the chance to show what levels he could help the borough soar to, Pop was tragically killed at just 20 years old – long before he was able to tap into the full influence of his potential. It's even been said that he was poised to do what JAY-Z did in a way that hasn't been seen in the last two decades.

Shmurda has already worked with some pretty impressive names in his career so far, including the likes of Quavo, Rowdy Rebel, and Ty Real, but when answering the host's question, he took no time at all to confirm that he would love to work with Pop Smoke.





Akademiks was visibly surprised by his guest's response, but the "Hot N*gga" hitmaker went on to imitate the "Dior" rapper's signature gruff, deep voice and ad-libs, adding how much he likes Pop's work, although he also gave JAY-Z his flowers.

It's too late for Bobby Shmurda to secure anything from either star on They Don't Know ahead of its Friday arrival, but that's not to say that he won't connect with Hov or Pop Smoke's estate in the future.

Who would you pick between the two rappers? Sound off in the comments below, and stream the full Off the Record podcast episode above.

[Via]