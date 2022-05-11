We're a week into Come Home The Kids Miss You and everyone has been weighing the success of Jack Harlow's sophomore effort. The album has been widely praised by most critics—aside from Pitchfork—and Harlow amped the hype surrounding his release by making appearances with Drake and DJ Drama. His singles "Nail Tech" and "First Class" continue to receive spins thanks to the Kentucky rapper's dedicated fanbase, including, apparently, Bobby Shmurda who has been enjoying Harlow's Fergie-sampled hit.

While fans continue to wait for more information about the newly-independent Shmurda's debut record, the rapper recently visited Power 105.1 where he chopped it up with DJ Self.

However, it wasn't his interview that caught fans' attention; it was a clip of Shmurda showing off his dance moves once again. This time, he was grooving to Harlow's "First Class" and was clearly into it. "Yo Jack! I like this sh*t!" he said in a video he shared on his Instagram Story.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Harlow dissected his career climb and refuted any rumors that he didn't work for his spot on the charts.

"My career had very humble beginnings," he said. "That’s why anytime I see my name associated with anything like 'industry plant,' it makes me so proud to really be able to say that I’m like, out of everyone in the game right now, one of the furthest from it." Check out Shmurda giving Harlow his props below.