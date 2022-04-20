Bobby Shmurda says that major labels are blackballing him, ahead of the release of his first album as an independent artist, They Don’t Know. Shmurda revealed the album details in a post on Instagram, Tuesday, remarking that he's "dying for y'all to get this work."

In response, a fan commented that he'd prefer Shmurda held off on dropping the new project so he could make it even better.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“@_frank_mathews_ and all my fans,” Bobby responded to the comment. "nah F*** that I got major Lables jumping me Blackballing me and shittttt and I’m from the hood young and rich black as shittt and don’t give a about both and they Scare of me and I love that ishhh. I’m only 27 one year fresh Outta six years they got 400 employees tell them boys stop playing me Homieee and I do no marketing that all my shit natural ahhhhh #FThemPeople I’m gone."

Back in March, Shmurda revealed on social media that he was able to get out of his deal with Epic Records after asking the label to "just let me go."

They Don't Know will be Shmurda's first full-length release since serving a six-year prison. He's dropped several singles in the year since his release including “Shmoney," "No Time for Sleep (Freestyle)," and more.

They Don't Know is due out on April 29. Check out Shmurda's announcement below.





