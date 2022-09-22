Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel may have missed a few years of music and money --- but the dynamic Brooklyn duo is certainly making up for lost time. According to the "Hot N***a" rapper, he and his GS9 consort will be hitting the road together for their first ever joint tour. Bobby took to social media to announce the tour, writing, "Get yah tickets now we outside Im bringing a whole lotta rated R shit outtt all the gangsters and freaks this ah Shmurda tour this going be the craziest shit ever y’all think ima crazy now watch when I get on tour."

The North America trek of the tour is set to kick off with the first show on October 8 in Portland, Maine. Rowdy also shared details about tour with his followers on Instagram, writing, "First time ever me and bro @itsbobbyshmurda going on tour… this what they didn’t wanna see but we made it happen! We coming to a city and state near you… Afterparties about to go crazy come turn up with us.. Get yal tickets.”

The "Computers" rappers spent nearly seven years behind bars together after being arrested in for conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession. Excited to embark on a nationwide tour with his comrade, Bobby shared to Instagram “I get shit done, n-gga. Ask somebody who get shit done, they gon’ tell you Bobby get shit done. I came home did six years [and] ran up some M’s.”

Check out the tour dates for The Bodmon Tour below.

10/8 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/6 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

11/9 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/13 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/18 – Rochester, NY @ CWater Street Music Hall

11/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/20 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

11/23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

11/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom

11/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

12/1 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

12/3 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

12/6 – Orlando, FL @ Vanguard

12/7 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

12/8 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live