Once again, Bobby Shmurda is being questioned about Wack 100's recent comments. The New York rapper has been enjoying his career as fans patiently await news about his official debut studio effort, but attention has been cast onto his dance moves. Shmurda is known for his silly, yet signature gyrating move and according to Wack 100, the look has aided in the rapper losing street credibility.

Shmurda chopped it up with No Jumper and during the discussion, Adam22 spoke with the rapper about the recent controversy regarding his dancing, as well as Wack's comments.

"Gangsta will what the f*ck I wanna do. I'm not thinking about somebody telling me, 'Oh, you can't dance, Bobby.' Let somebody tell me that I can't dance," said Shmurda. "Let somebody—what they gonna do?" Adam22 suggested that Wack 100 wasn't necessarily saying that Shmurda couldn't dance, but that he would lose street credibility if he continued.

"The Love & Hip Hop n*ggas?" asked the rapper. Adam22 told Shmurda Wack wasn't a reality star. "What does he do? He do podcasts?" After he was told that Wack manages artists like Blueface and The Game, Shmurda said he "f*ck with the Game" and added, "[Wack's] nothin' to talk about." On a brighter note, Shmurda mentioned that he "made a million dollars this week."

"Why would I want to talk about Wack 100?!" he said with a laugh. Check it out below.