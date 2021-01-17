Bobby Sessions Enlists Lecrae For "Made A Way (Remix)"

Bobby Sessions can successfully walk a tightrope balancing the essence of hip-hop and commercial viability. He can trade bars with someone like Royce Da 5'9" while also co-writing one of the biggest hits of the year, Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." Needless to say, it's only up from here and he's keeping that momentum high as he enters a new year.

The rapper slid through with the official remix to his record, "Made A Way." The uplifting song gets the remix treatment with an additional verse from Lecrae who adds his own touch to the record. The song originally arrived as part of Bobby Sessions EP RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price of Freedom that arrived in September.

Check out Bobby Sessions and Lecrae's new collaboration below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm hot, switch that fade to high-top

After service we would get some breakfast from the iHOPs

Reggie, I would hotbox, chickens for that skybox

Ask me why are you blessed, my response is 'Why not?'