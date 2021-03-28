Bobby Sessions Drops "Cog In The Machine" From His Upcoming Album

Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions has released the first single from his upcoming album. "Cog in the Machine" sees Sessions rapping about systemic racism, wealth inequality, and more. The song samples "Sooner Or Later" by N.E.R.D., which Sessions has said is his favorite track of all-time.

Speaking about his new single, the Grammy-winning artist says it was inspired by his decision to commit to his music career full time back in 2014:

I quit my 9-5 job back in 2014 with hardly any money to do music full time. It took a tremendous amount of courage to strive for the life that I couldn’t see in my physical reality. This song represents taking that leap of faith and not settling on doing something that you don’t love to do. Jumping into the unknown and discovering your unlimited potential.

Be on the lookout for Sessions' new album soon.

Stream "Cog in the Machine" below.