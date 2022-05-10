Comedian Bobby Moynihan says that Danny DeVito once accosted him over his impression on Saturday Night Live, but admitted he was joking afterward. Moynihan recalled the incident during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Moynihan explained that the very same night that he played him on the show, he was out with some friends from high school and bumped into the It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia star.



Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“Right after I played him on the show — that night, directly after the show, I had two of my buddies Mike and Rob, from high school with me. And I get them to the party and we pull up to the party and it’s the coolest,” Moynihan recalls. “And I walk past a car and get, like, yanked.”

“You think it’s funny playing me?!” DeVito said at the time, “I love ya, kid.”

As for whether he was irked by the run-in, Moynihan says he loved it: “I just got attacked by Danny DeVito in front of my high school buddies! I made it!”

Moynihan and Meyers were both cast members on Saturday Night Live for several years together. For the sketch that caught the attention of DeVito, Moynihan portrayed him auditioning for BB-8 in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Check out Moynihan's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers below.

