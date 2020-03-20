His over the top behavior often lands him into trouble on reality television, but Bobby Lytes is out to prove that he's a force in the rap game. As a cousin to hip hop veteran Trina, Bobby Lytes isn't a stranger to the hip hop industry. However, the Love & Hip Hop Miami star has run into his fair share of obstacles being an openly gay man on the rap scene, and he's hoping that a global audience will see his talents before dismissing him over his sexuality.



On Thursday (March 19), Bobby Lytes chatted with Supa Cindy for Miami's 99Jamz radio station and gave his opinion on why he believes there aren't any platinum-selling rappers that are openly gay. "Maybe it's their own insecurities, they fear the unknown," he said. "Maybe they're afraid to admit that I'm fire because if they like my music that makes them gay."

"But I ain't a gay rapper," Bobby clarified. "I'm just a rapper who just happens to be gay. I'm here to pave the way, break down these barriers. At the end of the day, I can go toe-to-toe with any rapper, regardless of [their] sexuality." Watch Bobby Lytes drop bars below and let us know what you think.