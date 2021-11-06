Bobby Fishscale’s New EP “The Evolution” Includes Features From Quavo & Juicy J

On Friday, November 5th, Bobby Fishscale dropped off his new EP, The Evolution, featuring the recently released tracks, “Role Models” featuring Kalan.Fr.Fr. and “Own Eyes” with Ink and Mozzy. The up and coming Roc Nation signee also nabbed help from Quavo on “Huncho Fishscale” and Juicy J and DJ Paul on “Rock Session.”

Over on his Instagram page, the Florida rapper asked his followers to “listen carefully” to the 7-track project, which also sees Zaytoven featured on “T.A.N.” Fishscale carries two of the tracks, “Make It Snow” and “Sellin Dat Shit” on his own.

As noted by The Source, the “Hot It Feel” artist received the BMI R&B and Hip Hop Social Star Award earlier this year, putting him in the same category as the likes of Joey Bada$$, NLE Choppa, Machine Gun Kelly, Zendaya, and the late Mac Miller.

Fishscale first gained attention after releasing “Hov Flow,” which samples “Renegade,” a Jay-Z and Eminem collaboration track. He later released his first mixtape, Big Fish, and has only gone on the bigger and better things in the years since.

Stream The Evolution before and let us know what you think of Quavo’s verse.

Tracklist:

1. Make It Snow

2. Huncho Fishscale (feat. Quavo)

3. Rock Session (feat. Juicy J & DJ Paul)

4. Role Models (feat. Kalan.Fr.Fr.)

5. T.A.N. (feat. Zaytoven)

6. Sellin Dat Shit

7. Own Eyes (feat. Mozzy & Ink)