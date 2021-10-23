mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bobby Fishscale Collabs With Ink & Mozzy On "Own Eyes"

Hayley Hynes
October 23, 2021
Fishscale also recently released “Role Models” featuring Kalan.FrFr.


With “Own Eyes,” Bobby Fishscale hopes to inspire listeners to “not let others dictate your future.” The new track includes vocals from Ink and Mozzy, and comes just weeks after the release of “Role Models” featuring Kalan.FrFr.

“Stop Listening To People Discourage You, Sometimes You Gotta Try Sum,” Fishscale captioned an Instagram post following the new song’s release. “Who Would Thought Blike Dirty Jit Would Be On A Track With Two Of The Most Motivational Inspirational Artists Out @spillmyink @mozzy Thanks To The Team @rocnation Love All Yall.”

“Own Eyes” came along with a visual, directed by Ben Marc, which takes place in an abandoned warehouse, and then in the bedroom of a young mother, who can be seen holding her newborn. The lyrics portray the woes of growing up in a troubled community, and force listeners to consider the harsh realities that many people face every day.

According to The Source, Bobby Fishscale will be dropping an EP this November. On his previous project, THE Relapse, the rapper carried all 15 tracks by himself, but his newer releases have included verses from plenty of talented friends.

Is there anyone you’d like to see link up with Bobby Fishscale? Comment below and tell us who.

Quotable Lyrics:

I had to see it with my own eyes

I had to lay there for a long time

N*ggas stabbed in the phone line

Call home, your only baby crying

[Via]

