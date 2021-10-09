Bobby Fishscale & Kalan Fr.Fr. Are “Role Models”

On his new song, ”Role Models,” Roc Nation’s Bobby Fishscale raps about some of the biggest struggles he’s gone through in his life, including selling drugs to buy baby food and being raised by the streets.

The track featurs Kalan.FrFr. on the chorus. “Down on my dick when I ain’t had none/Raised by the streets, I’m a proud son/I did so much to save the block/Playing hide and seek with cops/You was looking up to pops/Mine was sitting in the box,” he sings.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Kalan.Fr.Fr. opened up about other artists that he’d like to work with in the future, now that he’s collaborated with Fishscale.

“I like Kehlani. I like Jhene Aiko. I like Summer Walker. And you know, it’s just, you know, if, if I’m lucky enough to be able to work with them one day. I hope we just make some dope music.”

Fish has been promoting the new single all across his Instagram page, urging followers to stream “Role Models” and check out the music video.

What are your first thoughts on the new Roc Nation signee’s collab?

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m just trying to be a role model to the jits

And show them they ain’t gotta do the shit that I did

I done really sold pills in the place that I lived

And selling them pills had me doing prison years

