On Sunday, Bobby Brown's sister, Leolah Brown Muhammad, went on Facebook to write an all-caps status alleging that Bobby was hit by a car. Not only did she claim he was hit, but she repeatedly emphasized that it was done intentionally. She detailed her conviction that people are out to harm her loved ones when writing, "YOU ALL ARE NOT GOING TO KILL MY WHOLE FAMILY AND KEEP THINKING YOU CAN GET AWAY WITH IT!!!".

She also took pains to denounce anyone who was spreading a rumor that he was driving when the accident occurred and clarified that he was walking when struck by a speeding vehicle. Leolah was also angered that the media wasn't covering the incident, blaming other family members for not reporting it. She insinuated that there was a specific reason why her family would want to keep this incident under wraps, but she did not share what it was.

Despite this frantic and concerning post, other family members of Bobby, Tommy and Carolyn Brown, said today that this accident never occurred and that Bobby is fine. Even Bobby's attorney, Christopher Brown, released a statement confirming this: “There are reports circulating that Bobby Brown was hit by a car over the weekend and substantially injured both his legs. The reports are false and Bobby Brown was in Los Angeles enjoying time with his family this weekend."

No more news has surfaced regarding why Leolah would fabricate this tale, but today she posted a phone number on Facebook that the media can use to contact her so we'll likely have more details soon.