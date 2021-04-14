He's spent most of his life in the spotlight and every twist and turn has been carefully documented. Bobby Brown burst onto the music scene as a New Edition singer before branching off into a successful solo career. However, the rises and falls of his personal life would begin to affect his professional aspirations. There were reports about arrests and drug abuse allegations, and now, Brown is sitting with the ladies at Red Table Talk to detail his experiences.

In a preview of Wednesday's (April 14) episode, Brown spoke candidly about how alcoholism almost ruined his life. "Alcohol, I started losing bodily function," he said. "My body started shutting down because I was drinking that much... My body just was giving out on me. Even with alcohol, I got to the point where I needed it."



Mychal Watts / Stringer / Getty Images

"I needed it to wake up. I needed it to stop the shakes, to function on a day-to-day basis. For me, it wasn't recreational," Brown continued. Additionally, Brown addressed the recent tragic loss of his 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr. "Kids today, they're trying different things," he said of his son's drug overdose. "They're trying to get as high as they can possibly get. That's a real problem because they don't know what these drugs are being mixed with these days."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office ruled Brown Jr.'s death as accidental and found "alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl" in his system. Bobby Brown added that people who are creating these synthetic drugs or lacing other drugs are "murderers." Check out the clips of Brown's upcoming Red Table Talk episode below.

