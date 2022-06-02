The losses that Bobby Brown has suffered have been insurmountable, from his ex-wife Whitney Houston to his two children, Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown Jr. The R&B legend's life has been riddled with tragedies, addiction problems, and health issues, and he has been detailing every little step in his two-part docuseries, Biography: Bobby Brown. The New Edition icon has been candid about how he has coped with losing so many members of his family and for his documentary, he revealed that he almost lost his life after nearly drinking himself to death.

"Losing my daughter hurt me to my core," he said in the series. "Children are not supposed to go before their parents and I lost my baby girl. I started drinking a lot."

"My drinking had gotten to a point where my bodily functions were starting to quit on my body. I had two heart attacks. I had two stents in my heart," Brown added. It was then that he decided to turn his life around and seek help. "I chose to check in and get help for it again. I went to detox and got myself together. I am not normal. I'm an alcoholic. It is an everyday fight for sobriety. I am in prayer and therapy."

Brown says he regularly attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and has a sponsor who guides him through his ongoing sobriety. "After everything, I can only be proud of myself on a daily basis, because I struggle and work hard to make my kids see me in a better light than I see myself. Family has always been a major part of my life. That is the only way I get by. Family are my biggest support system. I feel all loved. It keeps me afloat."

"I am a survivor and my angels are looking over me, carried me a long way and I'm thankful."



