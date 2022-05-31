During an interview with Fox News Digital, Bobby Brown opens up about Whitney Houston, his sobriety, and more. The singer has been promoting his new tell-all documentary Biography: Bobby Brown"

During the interview, Brown talks about being blamed by the press for Houston's tragic death back in 2012. The late singer died from a drug-related accidental drowning at age 48. The two married back in1992 but called it quits in 2007.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"That was pretty rough. Not many people knew what was going on. Not many people knew how those accusations affected me. Not many people know what they were talking about. They weren't living, breathing, or waking up with us. They just took it to the outer limits of expressing what they thought was going on. But the truth is, they really didn't know what was going on," Brown shared.

After years of struggling with his sobriety, Brown explains that though he quit drugs, he struggled with alcohol addiction for years. "I work on sobriety every day," he said. "It’s a day-to-day thing. As long as I work hard every day on it, I continue to get great results. I have a loving family and a loving wife. I just want to be better for them. I want to be better for myself, also. It’s been an uphill battle, but it’s been a battle I continue to win with prayer. That and therapy, along with love, have saved me."

“There were so many times that I said to myself, ‘I want to get clean.’ And I actually got clean from narcotics. That was so long ago and I’m thankful for it. But alcohol had played a big part in my life. I just had to get that one thing off my back. It’s been a long time since I’ve wanted to be full of life again. I finally had the chance and I’m taking full advantage of it," he added.

In the doc, Brown opens up about sexual abuse, his mother, and more. Biography: Bobby Brown premieres Monday on A&E.

