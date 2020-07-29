One thing you'll always get from Bobby Brown is an entertaining story. The New Edition star has often shred tales about his experiences in the music industry, and some aren't PG-13. However, one memory he continues to share is that of his time with late music icon Michael Jackson. Brown recently chatted with Fat Joe on Instagram Live and during their conversation, Bobby Brown doubled down on his claims that he taught the King of Pop how to do his signature moonwalk dance step.



Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images

"I'm letting you know that this is what happened. This is how the moonwalk was formed," Brown began. Fat Joe couldn't contain himself and began screaming. Brown continued, "He perfected it, but I taught him how to do it. We can bring Ralph Tresvant, [Bel Biv DeVoe], all on, they were all there. We were in the foyer."

Michael Jackson debuted the moonwalk in 1983 at a Jackson anniversary show, and years later in an interview with Time, Shalamar's Jeffrey Daniel said he was the person who taught M.J. the move. Yet, Brown has shared his version in the past, including during a 2017 interview with The Cypher where he stated that the moonwalk was "one of my signature moves." Previously, Brown also claimed that New Edition was responsible for the "Just Say No" anti-drug campaign but never received credit.

