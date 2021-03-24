Twenty-four hours after it was announced that Bobby Brown Jr. passed away due to a deadly cocktail of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl, his loved ones are calling for justice. The son of music icon Bobby Brown is the latest family member to lose his life to drug-related complications. Whitney Houston overdosed in Los Angeles during Grammy Weekend back in 2012; three years later, daughter Bobbi Kristina passed away after being found unconscious in her bathtub, and Bobbi's significant other Nick Gordon died of a drug overdose.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

The medical examiner reportedly determined that Bobby Brown Jr. lost his life to an accidental overdose, and now Bobby Brown and Jr.'s mother Kim Ward are hoping that a criminal investigation will be launched in an effort to find who supplied the 28-year-old with the drugs. "My family continues to mourn my son's death," Brown told E! in a statement. "Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr. is another victim."

The singer reportedly called the opioid crisis "out of control" and added, "Those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes." Christopher Brown, attorney to both Bobby and Kim, also said that it's believed that Brown Jr. ingested the fentanyl "without his knowledge" while Kim states that her son wasn't a drug user.

"Bobby was often easily influenced. This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people," said Ward. "My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable." It unclear if the Los Angeles Police Department will officially launch an investigation into Bobby Brown Jr.'s death.

