Bobby Brown's documentary is set to air on A&E Networks tomorrow, May 30. Per the channel, in the two-part series, Brown is set to confront "his very personal yet very public struggles." The 53-year-old will recount his journey in the music industry from the start, as well as touch on other subjects in his life.

Since the news of his documentary, which is titled Biography: Bobby Brown, several never-before-told secrets have gone public. For example, the singer revealed that he had a sexual encounter with Madonna. He also expressed how he had a huge crush on songstress, Janet Jackson, saying, "What was it about Janet? Everything. Her little smile, body, her dance moves, her little laugh.”

Now, another relationship is being talked about in regards to the former New Edition member. His marriage to late icon, Whitney Houston, was beyond infamous. The two were wed for 14 years and had a child together-- Bobbi Kristina, who unfortunately passed in 2015.

They had their fair share of ups and downs during their relationship, which was extremely publicized, and now, Bobby has admitted that before he said "I Do," he was very nervous. Brown's current wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, was at the ceremony and recalled what took place in the upcoming tell-all.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Alicia said, "My friend was talking to his fiancé and had mentioned that Bob didn't want to come out of the bathroom." She explained that the groom-to-be had gotten "the jitters" and refused to leave the restroom. Bobby chimed in, "I was in there drinking... smoking... sniffing."

Brown admitted that was scared because he believed Houston's feelings for him were not as deep as his for her.

Are you going to tune in to the doc which releases tomorrow?